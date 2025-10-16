Santa Barbara authorities looking for 9-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in at least 1 year

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) -- California authorities are trying to track down a 9-year-old girl who they say hasn't been seen in at least one year.

The search for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard was sparked on Tuesday when a school official reported her “prolonged absence,” the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said. Melodee is homeschooled and has not checked in since October 2024, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies responded to her home, Melodee and her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, weren't there, and “no clear explanation was provided" for where Melodee was, the sheriff’s office said. Then, on Wednesday night, deputies returned to the home and Ashlee Buzzard was there, but Melodee was not, authorities said. No one else lives at the house, authorities said.

The last confirmed sighting of Melodee was about one year ago, according to the sheriff's office. The department has released a photo of Melodee, taken about two years ago.

"We really want folks to keep an eye out ... and send in any information they might have about her," sheriff's office spokesperson Raquel Zick told ABC News.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's department at 805-681-4150 or can submit a tip anonymously at 805-681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

