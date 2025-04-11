National

Saints QB Derek Carr's availability for 2025 reportedly in doubt due to shoulder injury, could need surgery

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The quarterback position has once again become a major question mark for the New Orleans Saints.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr's availability for 2025 is in doubt due to a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Carr is reportedly considering multiple options, including surgery.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!