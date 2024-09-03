Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Max Homa among Americans selected to join U.S. Presidents Cup team

The Presidents Cup teams are officially set.

Both American captain Jim Furyk and international captain Mike Weir made their six captain’s picks on Tuesday afternoon to round out their squads for the Presidents Cup later this month.

The automatic qualification period for the biennial event ended after the BMW Championship both for the U.S. team and the non-European international team. Scottie Scheffler — who picked up his seventh win of the season and won the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship on Sunday — led the way for the United States. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala also earned automatic bids. Theegala finished in third at the Tour Championship, thanks in part to a self-imposed penalty in his third round that ended up costing him $2.5 million .

Hideki Matsuyama led the way for the international team. Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Ben An rounded out the first six.

The Presidents Cup will start on Sept. 26 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada. The United States has won the last nine events and holds a 12-1-1 all-time record.

United States captain’s picks

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Max Homa

Perhaps the most notable pick here for Jim Furyk is Keegan Bradley, who is coming off a win at the BMW Championship despite entering the week ranked last in the field in the FedEx Cup standings. Bradley was already named a captain's assistant for the Presidents Cup, but he played his way in after making it to the Tour Championship.

Bradley is also the United States Ryder Cup team captain for next year, which has him in a unique position. He’ll be the youngest American captain in decades, and he’s still very much in the prime of his career.

"I would love to be a playing captain [at the Ryder Cup]," Bradley said last month . "No one has really had the opportunity that I've had … It's going to be really hard for me to make the team, but if I make the team, I'll play."

Burns played with the United States in 2022, though he went 0-3-2 at Quail Hollow. Tony Finau will make his third Presidents Cup appearance, and the 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman will make his debut. Harman had three top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour, including a runner-up finish at The Players Championship. Henley finished fourth at the Tour Championship last week, and Homa went a perfect 4-0 at the Presidents Cup in 2022.

International captain’s picks

Corey Conners

Taylor Pendrith

Mackenzie Hughes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Si Woo Kim

Min Woo Lee

After no Canadians qualified for the team automatically, Weir opted to select three of them for the match in Quebec. Conners had three top 10 finishes on Tour this season, and he went 0-4 at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Hughes also had three top 10 finishes, including a T3 at the Valspar Championship, and he only missed four cuts all year. Pendrith, the third and final Canadian, won at the CJ Cup in May for his inaugural Tour victory. He also went 0-4 at Quail Hollow two years ago.

Bezuidenhout, a South African, had 12 top 25 finishes on Tour this season and was runner-up at the American Express in January. Kim is back for his third Presidents Cup after just barely missing the cut for the Tour Championship, and Australian Lee is set to make his debut. Lee had two runner-up finishes this season, which was his first full-time on Tour. He’s won four times in his career on the DP World Tour.