Ryder Cup 2023 bubble watch: Wyndham Clark officially earns spot on U.S. team

The qualification period for the Ryder Cup is coming to an end, and there are only four spots left.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark officially secured his spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Monday, joining world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. That leaves just four spots up for grabs.

Clark picked up his second career win on Tour at the U.S. Open earlier this year, which launched him up the Ryder Cup standings and into contention. Now, he’ll make his debut with the squad in the biennial event outside of Rome later this fall.

American golfers have until the end of the BMW Championship to earn one of the six automatic bids on the team. At that point, captain Zach Johnson will make his six captain’s picks to round out the 12-man team. European qualification is similar, but it runs through Sept. 3.

There are just three events left before the qualification window closes, starting with this week’s Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. Golfers can earn one point in the standings per $1,000 earned at each tournament. The six golfers sitting just outside the cusp are all less than 2,000 points away from the top six, so there’s plenty of opportunity to jump up during the final stretch.

Here’s a look at where things stand headed into the Wyndham Championship:

U.S. Team Standings

As of Aug. 1, 2023

1. Scottie Scheffler | Qualified

2. Wyndham Clark | Qualified

3. Brian Harman | 10,194.539 points

4. Brooks Koepka | 9,421.145 points

5. Xander Schauffele | 8,671.984 points

6. Patrick Cantlay | 8,454.750 points

On The Bubble

7. Max Homa | 8,264.479 points

8. Cameron Young | 7,679.308 points

9. Jordan Spieth | 7,482.046 points

10. Keegan Bradley | 7,422.341 points

11. Collin Morikawa | 7,116.813 points

12. Rickie Fowler | 6,892.091 points

European Team Standings

As of Aug. 1, 2023

1. Rory McIlroy | 4,033.5 points

2. Jon Rahm | 3,417.23 points

3. Robert Macintyre | 1,743.57 points

4. Yannik Paul | 1,652.9 points

5. Adrian Meronk | 1,614.21 points

6. Tommy Fleetwood | 1,534.37 points

On The Bubble

7. Victor Perez | 1,527.95 points

8. Rasmus Højgaard | 1,516.86 points

9. Adrian Otaegui | 1,375.21 points

10. Shane Lowry | 1,290.23 points

11. Tyrrell Hatton | 1,253.01 points

12. Jordan Smith | 1,230.03 points