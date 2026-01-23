Ryan Wedding, former Olympian turned FBI most wanted fugitive, arrested: Sources

(NEW YORK) -- Ryan Wedding, the former Olympic snowboarder investigators said has been leading a major drug ring, was arrested Friday, multiple sources told ABC News.

The 44-year-old Canadian has been on the FBI's Most Wanted list in connection with indictments that allege he is responsible for trafficking "multi-ton quantities of cocaine" from Colombia and connected with several murders for hire in Canada and Mexico.

Wedding was previously indicted in Los Angeles federal court on multiple federal charges, including running a continuing criminal enterprise, committing murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and assorted drug crimes.

A superseding indictment was filed in November, alleging that Wedding ordered the killing of a witness who was set to testify against him in a federal drug trafficking case, according to the Justice Department.

Prior to starting his alleged criminal enterprise, Wedding, whose alleged aliases include "El Jefe," "Giant" and "Public Enemy," was a professional snowboarder and competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

He is also facing similar charges in Canada, according to Canadian authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.