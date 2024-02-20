Roommate arrested in double murder at University of Colorado dorm room

NEW YORK — A student at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs has been arrested for allegedly killing his roommate and a young woman in a double homicide in a dorm room, according to officials.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his roommate, Samuel Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who were found shot dead on Friday, according to the Colorado Springs police.

Jordan, who is from Detroit, was found in a vehicle early Monday and taken into custody in Colorado Springs on Monday without incident, police said.

Montgomery, 26, of Pueblo, Colorado, and Knopp, 44, of Parker, Colorado, were found fatally shot Friday morning.

Knopp was a registered student at the school while Montgomery was not currently registered, police said.

The shootings appear to be "an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students," police said in a statement.

Knopp was an "uplifting" person and "probably the best musician on campus," student Gibson Marable told ABC News.

"We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives," university Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said at a news conference last week. "My heart is broken for the victims."

