Roof of BJ's Wholesale Club in New Jersey partially collapses during heavy rain

(OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J.) -- The roof of a BJ's Wholesale Club in New Jersey partially collapsed during heavy rain on Monday, temporarily entrapping two people who were able to safely escape, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported following the incident at the big-box store in Ocean Township, authorities said.

Video from the store's security camera captured the collapse, showing a portion of the roof fall near the bakery section as a deluge of water flooded the interior. Local officials have confirmed they are looking at the video as part of an investigation into the incident.

Multiple agencies responded to the store around 11:16 a.m. ET following reports of the partial roof collapse, authorities said. There were 27 people inside the store at the time, including two who became partially entrapped but were able to free themselves and safely leave, according to local authorities.

First responders conducted a "comprehensive search" of the building, and a drone and K-9 teams were also involved in the search effort to ensure no one remained inside, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and Ocean Township Police Department said in a joint statement.

The collapse occurred as heavy rain pummeled the area, resulting in "extreme flooding," the sheriff's office said. Up to six inches of rain was reported in the area over the past 24 hours, with most of the rain falling since early Monday morning.

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said in a statement about the collapse. "We commend all first responders who worked with urgency under challenging circumstances. Despite the ongoing flooding and severe weather affecting our communities, all worked seamlessly together to ensure everyone was safely accounted for."

ABC News has reached out to BJ's Wholesale Club for comment.

Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas Arnone commended the "swift response" by agencies in the incident while urging residents to stay alert for updates regarding flash flooding and other storm-related damage in the area.

The heavy rain that was occurring at the time of the roof collapse has since ended, though additional rounds of rain are possible through the evening hours.

A flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. ET Monday in Monmouth County, according to the National Weather Service.

ABC News' Daniel Peck contributed to this report.

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