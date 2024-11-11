Roki Sasaki is coming to MLB: Everything to know about the star Japanese pitcher | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire, and now the baseball world has been set ablaze after the news that Japanese superstar pitcher Roki Sasaki would be posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines. With that news, the 23-year-old flamethrower is poised to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason by every team.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the excitement around Sasaki, including why this is such a unique and different free-agency experience due to his age, the amount of money he’s potentially leaving on the table by coming to MLB so soon and why he compares to Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and Texas Rangers veteran Jacob deGrom.

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys welcome on NPB expert Yuri Karasawa to give his insight on Sasaki, which includes when the star pitcher first got on everyone's radar, why the Marines are posting him so early into his career and which MLB teams already have a clear advantage to sign him. Jake & Jordan then go around the league, taking a look at the Miami Marlins' new managerial hire, the Philadelphia Phillies shaking up their front office and Reggie Jackson leaving the Houston Astros.

(1:43) - What changed with Roki Sasaki getting posted?

(17:29) - Yuri Karasawa joins the show

(22:17) - Why Sasaki is unique

(27:38) - A look at Sasaki’s 2024 season

(35:35) - Why are the Marines posting Sasaki?

(39:43) - Which MLB team has the advantage to sign him?

(46:48) - Around the League Turbo Mode

(52:38) - Phillies shake up their front office

(59:23) - One Dumb Question

