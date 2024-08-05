RFK Jr. admits to dumping dead bear cub in Central Park in 2014. What to know about the bizarre story.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a video to social media on Sunday that shows him telling a bizarre story about a 2014 incident in which he placed a dead bear cub in Central Park because he thought it would be "a good idea" and "amusing."

Kennedy, the independent presidential candidate known for promoting a variety of conspiracy theories, shared the video of him talking about the incident with actress Roseanne Barr on X, ahead of a New Yorker article published on Monday.

“Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one,” Kennedy wrote alongside the video, tagging the publication.

What does RFK Jr. say happened to the bear cub?

In the video, Kennedy tells Barr that he was driving through the Hudson Valley in 2014 when he witnessed a van accidentally hit a bear cub. He said he pulled over to put the cub in the back of his van because he wanted to “skin the bear” since it “was in very good condition.”

Kennedy then explained he realized he couldn’t immediately head to his house in Westchester because he had dinner plans in New York City that evening and had to go to the airport afterward. He did not want to leave the cub in the car the whole time.

Instead of keeping the bear, Kennedy said, “the redneck” in him thought it would be funny to leave the bear carcass in Central Park with an old bicycle as if the bear had been hit by a biker instead.

“I wasn’t drinking, of course, but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea,” he told Barr. “Everybody thought, ‘That’s a great idea!’”

Did anyone find the bear cub in Central Park in 2014?

A woman walking her dog in Central Park on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014, did discover the bear cub. Experts at the time hypothesized to the New York Times that the cub was killed elsewhere, likely by car, and then brought to be dumped in Central Park. (Ironically, the New York Times reporter who covered the story at the time, Tatiana Schlossberg, is also a Kennedy. After Kennedy posted the video on Sunday, Schlossberg told the Times, "Like law enforcement, I had no idea who was responsible for this when I wrote the story.")

“The next day it was on every television station,” Kennedy told Barr. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’”

The latest bizarre story surrounding Kennedy’s campaign

The New Yorker did mention the bear story in its Kennedy coverage published on Monday and reached out to Kennedy for comment, to which he said, “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.” The New Yorker did not respond to Yahoo News’ request for comment.

In May, court documents revealed Kennedy said in a 2012 deposition that doctors found parasitic remains in his brain after looking into Kennedy's complaints of brain fogginess and memory issues. After the New York Times published the deposition, Kennedy tweeted, "I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate."

The New Yorker also printed a photo of Kennedy posing with the bear cub in the trunk of his car, pretending the carcass was biting his hand.

It was the second photo of Kennedy posing with an animal corpse that's been published within the last month. The first surfaced in a July 2 Vanity Fair article, which claimed Kennedy posed with a dead dog and then ate the animal carcass. (Kennedy insisted it was a goat, not a dog, and then posted a video of himself cooking for his dogs, because "ever since that guy wrote the article about me saying I ate a dog, it hasn't been the same.")