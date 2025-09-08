National

Retired Auburn University professor killed, left in dog park; suspect arrested

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Auburn Police
(AUBURN, Ala.) -- A man is in custody for allegedly killing a retired Auburn University professor, whose body was discovered in an Alabama dog park, authorities said.

Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, a veterinarian and longtime employee of Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine, was found dead in a wooded area of Kiesel Park on Saturday, Auburn police said.

The 59-year-old died from an assault, police said.

Harold Rashad Dabney III, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of capital murder, police said.

Dabney, 28, also allegedly stole the former professor's car, which has been recovered, police said.

Dabney is being held without bond, police said. The Lee County District Attorney declined to discuss details of the case with ABC News.

Auburn University called Schnuelle a "beloved" faculty member at the Department of Clinical Sciences in the Large Animal/Food Animal section, where she worked from 2003 to 2021.

"She was a cherished educator, mentor and colleague whose dedication to students and passion for theriogenology and veterinary medicine left a lasting impact on Auburn," an Auburn spokesperson told ABC News. "Dr. Gard Schnuelle’s legacy of compassion, scholarship and service will continue to inspire generations of veterinarians."

Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama senator and former Auburn football coach, wrote on social media, "Suzanne and I are devastated by the news of this tragic loss in our community. We are praying for the victim’s family and loved ones and for justice to be served."

