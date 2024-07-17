Republicans wear homemade ear bandages in solidarity with Trump: 'Newest fashion trend'

Days after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa., supporters have been showing their solidarity by wearing bandages on their ears.

A gunman opened fire at Trump's rally Saturday, injuring the former president on his right ear and killing Corey Comperatore, 50. Two others were injured: David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, both of whom are now in stable condition. Investigators are still working to uncover a motive for the shooting.

Trump's former doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, said he personally examined Trump's wound, and told the New York Times, "The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy."

Trump surprised audiences at the Republican National Convention on Monday by making his first public appearance since the shooting, where he greeted supporters while wearing white gauze wrapped around his ear.

On the second night of the convention, delegates and attendees were photographed wearing makeshift "bandages" — from folded-up slips of paper to pieces of tape — on their right ears to showcase their solidarity with Trump.

Arizona delegate Joe Neglia was one of the first people photographed wearing the ear bandage during the second night of the convention. Neglia told CBS News he folded up an envelope "on the bus on the way here" to wear on his right ear.

“This is the newest fashion trend. I’m getting this going. Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon," Neglia said.

The accessory wasn't limited to delegates. Conservative radio hosts Steve Johnson and Kenny Webster shared a photo of themselves wearing bandages on X and advertised they were selling "official MAGA ear patch" merchandise online (however, the website link they provided did not have any listings for ear patches).

Duane Schwingel, who's gone viral for his Uncle Sam impersonations and street performances outside of Trump rallies and Trump's arraignment hearing, has also joined in on "the newest fashion trend."