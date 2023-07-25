Reports: RB Saquon Barkley and Giants agree to one-year deal for 2023

Saquon Barkley’s brief holdout is over.

Barkley and the Giants reportedly agreed to a one-year deal early Tuesday after Barkley had not signed the team’s franchise tag tender. Per multiple reports, the one-year deal can be worth more than the $10.1 million Barkley would have made in 2023 if he signed the franchise tag.

The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.



According to Sports Illustrated, the base value of Barkley's deal is what he would have made playing under the franchise tag and the contract includes $900,000 of incentives on top of that.