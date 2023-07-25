National

Reports: RB Saquon Barkley and Giants agree to one-year deal for 2023

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Saquon Barkley’s brief holdout is over.

Barkley and the Giants reportedly agreed to a one-year deal early Tuesday after Barkley had not signed the team’s franchise tag tender. Per multiple reports, the one-year deal can be worth more than the $10.1 million Barkley would have made in 2023 if he signed the franchise tag.

According to Sports Illustrated, the base value of Barkley's deal is what he would have made playing under the franchise tag and the contract includes $900,000 of incentives on top of that.

