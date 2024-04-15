Report: USA basketball roster for Paris Olympics to feature LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid

Team USA will feature some familiar faces at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the Summer Games featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The roster will also include Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis, per the report.

The team may elect to initially keep one spot open, per the report.