Report: Napheesa Collier wins Defensive Player of the Year

Napheesa Collier has won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The Minnesota Lynx star has had a stellar season, finishing second in MVP voting behind unanimous winner A'ja Wilson. Collier led Minnesota to the semifinals earlier this week off of two dominant postseason performances.
Collier has led the Lynx in the postseason, averaging 40 points and 5.5 rebounds over first two games vs. Phoenix. Meanwhile, Clark guided the Fever to the playoffs in her first WNBA season, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds. https://t.co/6TwWTEsQoT— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2024