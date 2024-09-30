Report: Longtime MLB star Pete Rose dies at 83

Longtime MLB star Pete Rose died on Monday afternoon, his agent confirmed to TMZ. He was 83.

BREAKING: MLB legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, per @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/bSigcJNZj6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 30, 2024

Rose, a former league MVP, spent 24 years in Major League Baseball. He got his start with the Cincinnati Reds in 1963, and he won three World Series titles and earned 17 All-Star nods before his final season ended in 1986. Rose, who spent brief stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos, returned to Cincinnati in 1984 to end his playing career.

He finished with 4,256 hits, which is the most in MLB history. Rose is one of just two players with more than 4,000. He also holds MLB records for games played (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at bats (14,053).

Rose was banned from the sport for life officially in 1989 after allegations that he bet on games while playing in the league, including on his own team's games.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.