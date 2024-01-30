Report: Ex-NBA star Rajon Rondo arrested on drug, weapons charges in Indiana

Longtime NBA guard Rajon Rondo was arrested on Sunday on drug charges and a weapons charge in Indiana, according to WDRB .

Rondo, 37, was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana — which sits between Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky — on Sunday afternoon. The officer who pulled him over then allegedly smelled marijuana, which is illegal recreationally in the state of Indiana, and later found a gun.

Rondo was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all of which are misdemeanors. He posted bond immediately. It’s unclear when he will be due in court next.

According to the report, Rondo was not allowed to possess the firearm after an emergency protective orders were taken out against him after an incident in 2022 where he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at her home in Kentucky. That order was later dismissed after an undisclosed agreement was reached.

Rondo spent 16 seasons in the league, and most recently played 21 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. He got his start with the Boston Celtics in 2006, and he won a championship there in his second season. Rondo then played for eight other teams, and won his second title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 assists per game throughout his career.