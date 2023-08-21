Report: Colts give Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The news arrives amid an ongoing standoff as Taylor's unsuccessfully sought an extension to his rookie contract, which expires at the end of the upcoming season. With the two sides at a stalemate, Taylor reportedly requested a trade during a meeting with owner Jim Irsay in July, a request that Irsay denied.

"We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion," Irsay told MMQB's Albert Breer via text on July 29. "Not now and not in October!"

With the season approaching, Irsay's stance on trading Taylor has reportedly now shifted. It's not immediately clear if the Colts have engaged in trade discussions with other teams.