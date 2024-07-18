Report: Clippers trading Russell Westbrook to Jazz for Kris Dunn, setting up move to join Nuggets

Russell Westbrook is on the move again.

The Los Angeles Clippers struck a deal to send Westbrook to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook is expected to reach a buyout with the Jazz in the near future, which will set him up to eventually join the Denver Nuggets.

