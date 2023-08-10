Report: Bryce James, LeBron's son, transferring from Campbell Hall to Notre Dame High School

Bryce James, NBA star LeBron James' youngest son, will transfer to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., according to multiple reports. This comes after the 6-6 incoming junior was reportedly leaving Sierra Canyon High School in May for Campbell Hall — another Southern California private school.

With his high school decision seemingly set, James took to social media Wednesday night and shared a Notre Dame edit with the caption "Let's get it."

Contrary to some confusion he was making a college announcement, James had his first practice with Notre Dame High School Wednesday, head coach Matt Sargeant told Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.

He was un-enrolled from Campbell Hall as of Wednesday, a source confirmed to Tarek Fattal of Sports Illustrated.

Notre Dame won the CIF State Division 1 title last year, led by now-Duke guard Caleb Foster and Gonzaga wing Dusty Stromer.

James will join the Knights' championship defense alongside Houston commit Mercy Miller. Miller is the son of rapper, producer and entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller. James is also reportedly good friends with Notre Dame guard Angelino Mark.

James was considering attending Notre Dame shortly after it was reported that he would be attending Campbell Hall, according to a June report from Sondheimer.

The James family reportedly donated toward a multimillion-dollar athletic facility on Campbell Hall's campus before Bryce began working out with the team this summer. Campbell hall also boasts Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul Jr.

Bryce is expected to be a top college prospect. He signed an NIL contract with Klutch Sports, the agency founded by LeBron James' friend and agent Rich Paul, in December 2022.

He and his older brother, Bronny, played together for Sierra Canyon High School last season. Bronny committed to USC in April. His future as a player there has yet to be determined as he undergoes testing to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest on July 24. But the university is only about 40 minutes away from Sherman Oaks, potentially allowing the siblings to remain close to each other in the fall.

Bronny would have to move residences to be eligible immediately at Notre Dame, according to Sondheimer. Otherwise, CIF transfer rules could render him a sit-out period athlete who would be eligible on Dec. 24.