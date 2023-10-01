Reds star Joey Votto ejected early in loss to Cardinals in possible final MLB game

Joey Votto didn’t last very long in what may be the last game of his career.

The longtime Cincinnati Reds star was ejected in the first inning of their 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Votto, who received a large standing ovation when he first stepped up to the plate, struck out on a foul ball during his first at-bat at Busch Stadium. Before the top of the next inning started, however, Votto came back out onto the field with Reds manager David Bell to argue with umpire Shane Livensparger.

Though the conversation was relatively calm as far as ejections go, Votto was tossed. He walked calmly off the field, ending his day after just an inning.

Joey Votto has been ejected from the game in St. Louis after the first inning. pic.twitter.com/U45NY1wHPe — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) October 1, 2023

Here is some more coverage and reaction to Joey Votto's ejection in St. Louis. @JimDayTV | @johnsadak | @Reds pic.twitter.com/v0IwzYlrbD — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) October 1, 2023

Votto took to social media after his ejection to apologize to fans.

I cannot holler at the umpire from our teams bench. He was completely justified in ejecting me.



For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) October 1, 2023

Votto has now been ejected 15 times in his career. Tyler Stephenson replaced him at first base.

Votto officially wrapped up his 17th season in Major League Baseball. Votto has spent his entire career with the Reds. Votto hit .203 and had 42 hits and 38 RBI in 64 games this season. The six-time All-Star and former NL MVP didn’t make his debut until mid-June while recovering from a left bicep and rotator cuff surgery this past offseason.

Votto is in the last year of a 10-year, $225 million deal with the Reds. It's unclear if the 40-year-old will opt to retire or play again next season. He holds a .294 batting average with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI in his career. The Reds have a club option for the 2024 season on Votto's deal worth $20 million. A decision on his future, per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon, is expected after the World Series.

The Reds, despite a Nick Martini solo home run in the first, dropped a second straight game on Sunday to end their season. The Reds finished with an 82-80 record and missed the playoffs for a third straight season. They’ve been to the postseason just once in the past decade. The Cardinals also missed the playoffs for the first time in five years after they finished last in the NL Central. They had their first losing record since 2007.