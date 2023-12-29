National

Red Sox reportedly land RHP Lucas Giolito on 2-year, $38.5 million deal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Boston Red Sox have a new starting pitcher.

The team agreed to a deal with free agent Lucas Gioilito on a two-year, $38.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season, effectively making it a one-year deal with a player option.

This article will be updated with more information.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!