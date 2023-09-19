Reacting to Nick Chubb injury + People's Panic Meter + top waiver wire pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

For a second straight Tuesday the pod unfortunately starts with yet another cold open from Matt Harmon reacting to another devastating injury on Monday Night Football. This time it's Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. Harmon provides instant reaction and where the Browns and fantasy owners can go next.

The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions.

Of course we start with maybe the worst team in the NFL: Andy Behren's Chicago Bears. The two debate if the franchise is beyond panic and if Justin Fields could be one of the biggest fantasy whiffs of the season.

Behrens and Harmon then discuss if it's truly time to panic for the Bengals, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The two also try to make sense of the wild state of the running back position through the first two weeks of the season.

Behrens ends the show by sharing his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.

0:10 - COLD OPEN: Matt reacts to Nick Chubb injury

4:43 - People's Panic Meter

6:21 - Are the Bears beyond panic?

15:20 - Josh Jacobs + Dameon Pierce

20:24 - Jahan Dotson + Antonio Gibson

23:05 - Burrow, Chase and Bengals

27:15 - Isiah Pacheco

30:05 - Rashod Bateman + Kyle Pitts

36:22 - AJ Brown

38:52 - Breece Hall

41:53 - Alexander Mattison

43:48. - Jahmyr Gibbs

48:52 - Top 5 Waiver Wire pickups for Week 3

