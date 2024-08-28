RB Dalvin Cook reportedly signing with Dallas Cowboys

Dalvin Cook has a new home as the veteran running back is signing a deal to join the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the New York Jets after playing the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 15 games last season with the Jets, Cook ran for 214 yards on 67 attempts with zero touchdowns.

