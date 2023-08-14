Rays announce SS Wander Franco will go on restricted list as MLB investigates social media posts

The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Monday that Wander Franco will be placed on the restricted list and take a leave from the club for the current road trip due to social media posts involving the 22-year-old shortstop.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 14, 2023

Statement from the Tampa Bay Rays regarding MLB's investigation:



We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 14, 2023

An MLB official has told Yahoo Sports that MLB is currently investigating the matter.

The social media posts in question surfaced on Sunday, and the Rays released a statement after the game against the Cleveland Guardians.

"During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

The Rays didn't go into specifics about the social media posts. Rays manager Kevin Cash declined to comment further after Tampa's 9-2 loss to the Guardians on Sunday, too, other than saying he was "aware" of the posts. Franco, 22, was not in the Rays’ lineup Sunday.

"I'm aware of the speculation," Cash said, via ABC's Kyle Burger. "I'm not going to comment any further on that. The day off was because of a [scheduled] day off."

Franco is in his third season with the Rays. He earned his first All-Star nod this season, and is averaging .281 at the plate with 17 home runs and 58 RBI. He hit his first career walk-off to lift the Rays past the Guardians on Friday night. Sunday's loss to Cleveland wrapped up the three-game series in St. Petersburg.

The Rays signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million deal in 2021.