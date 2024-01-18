Ravens sign RB Dalvin Cook ahead of divisional game vs. Texans, release Melvin Gordon

When John Harbaugh was asked what Dalvin Cook could add to the Baltimore Ravens' running back room, he told reporters last week that Cook was "a potentially very valuable weapon."

That theory could be tested out during the Ravens' divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. On Wednesday evening, Baltimore signed Cook to the active roster and released running back Melvin Gordon in a corresponding move.

Cook was released by the New York Jets ahead of the season finale to allow the veteran back an opportunity to join a playoff contender. He signed with the Ravens and spent two weeks on their practice squad before his promotion.

The four-time Pro Bowler now joins the rotation of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Even though Cook comes in following a career-worst season, in which he logged only 214 yards on the ground and no touchdowns, his previous years of production make this an understandable move.

Cook left the Jets believing that there was more he could contribute to the team.

In the four seasons before he signed a one-year deal with New York, the 28 year old owned the second-most average yards from scrimmage (111) playing for the Minnesota Vikings from 2019 to 2022. Only the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry averaged more yards during that stretch (126).

"Of course it's frustrating," he told ESPN at the time. "I'm an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. ... it's frustrating. It's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game or however many times. Of course it's frustrating. It's something that I've been adapting to."

Gordon, according to ESPN, will likely swap places with Cook and be re-signed to Baltimore's practice squad. He finished the season with 81 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He also fumbled in the Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale.