Ravens-Chiefs came down to a toe, Week 1 bold predictions & will Justin Herbert be mediocre? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab take a deep dive into the Baltimore Ravens’ narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. Does Lamar Jackson’s offensive line need some work or is the Chiefs’ defense just *that* good?

The two give some early superlative predictions for the NFL season from the ‘Kirk Cousins Award’ for mediocrity to the ‘Barry Sanders Award’ for the player who’ll have to carry their bad team (looking at you Raiders).

Later, Fitz & Frank give their bold predictions for the remaining Week 1 games including Jordan Love coming back down to earth vs. Philadelphia, the Carolina Panthers starting 1-0 against the New Orleans Saints and, against all odds, a good season for Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

(1:15) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens reactions

(17:50) Season predictions: superlatives and fake awards

(36:30) Week 1 bold predictions

(57:40) Stupid underdog pick of the week

