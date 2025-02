Matthew Stafford is staying put. The quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a restructured deal that will keep Stafford in L.A., per multiple reports.

The Rams officially announced Stafford's return on Friday.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/0uaAiGsWTa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

