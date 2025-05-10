Rajon Rondo graduates from University of Kentucky after finishing undergraduate degree

Rajon Rondo is officially a Kentucky graduate — 20 years after playing there. On Friday, the retired guard and former Wildcat received his diploma after completing his undergraduate degree, earning a BA in Communications.

Rondo's name was included in a list of student-athlete graduates released by school's athletic department on Thursday. The four-time NBA All-Star is one of seven athletes who returned to the school to finish their undergraduate degrees after their eligibility had already lapsed.

Rajon Rondo walks the commencement stage and receives his UK diploma in Rupp Arena pic.twitter.com/QDNfKd6Lrv — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) May 9, 2025

Rondo played for Kentucky from 2004-2006, before declaring for the NBA draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility. The guard started his career with the Boston Celtics and spent eight seasons there before bouncing between a number of teams, earning two championships — 2008 with the Celtics, and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers — in the meantime.

Rondo played his last season in the NBA in 2022, and officially retired from the sport in 2024.

Kentucky's graduation will take place throughout the weekend, with additional commencement ceremonies taking place on Saturday.