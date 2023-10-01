Raiders d-lineman Jerry Tillery ejected after extremely late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Most defenses know you can't hit an opposing quarterback as they are running out of bounds. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, might have missed that memo. Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was ejected from Sunday's contest after an extremely late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The hit occurred in the second quarter. With the Chargers driving down the field, Herbert faked a handoff and was forced outside the pocket by Raiders lineman Maxx Crosby. Herbert evaded Crosby and turned up the field. After gaining a couple yards, Herbert ran toward the sideline. Half of his body was out of bounds when he was hit by Tillery.

Jerry Tillery was ejected after this hit on Justin Herbert out of bounds 😳

pic.twitter.com/px4AXbcfTa — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

Chargers players quickly came to Herbert's defense on the sideline. After a brief discussion, officials decided to eject Tillery from the game.

The hit looked bad in real time, to the point where even one member of the Raiders appeared to be against it. A screenshot of the play shows Crosby throwing his hands in the air as Tillery is taking Herbert to the ground. Crosby seemed to know it was a late hit and that a flag was coming.

pic.twitter.com/KXklD3aQMK — Chris Towers …Is A Real Boy (@CTowersCBS) October 1, 2023

The play didn't stop the Chargers' offense. Herbert continued to lead the team down the field, and ended the drive with a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen that put Los Angeles up 17-7.

