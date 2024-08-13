QB position preview: League winners, sleepers and fades | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and of course we have to start with the glamour position: The quarterbacks. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to breakdown every angle of the QB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the QB position this season. Del Don also offers up multiple spicy takes on the position you don't want to miss:

(1:55) - It's position preview week! First up: The QBs

(3:15) - Will we see a rise in Super Flex leagues?

(4:15) - Running QBs are cheat codes in fantasy

(14:00) - How much stock do we buy from rookie QB's preseason performances?

(17:00) - Dalton shares his spiciest takes on QBs

(36:50) - QB sleepers to know

(49:00) - Final piece of advice on QBs

