National

Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no winners on Wednesday

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Second-Highest Amount In History Brandon Bell/Getty Images (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

NEW YORK — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $760 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn for Wednesday's jackpot were: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and red Powerball 5.

The estimated cash value of the prize is $383.6 million. If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday night's drawing, they will be offered the choice between annual payments worth $760 million — starting with one immediate payments and remaining payments over 29 years increasing by 5% each year — or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.6 million.

The next drawing is Saturday night. It is the last Powerball drawings remaining in 2023.

There have been 33 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11.

This prize is the fourth jackpot this year to exceed more than $500 million. This year's largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion that was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in 292.2 million.

The game's largest price ever — of $2.04 billion — was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!