Powerball jackpot surges to $1.25 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Purchased Powerball tickets ((Photo by Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)
(NEW YORK) -- A $1.25 billion Powerball jackpot prize is up for grabs Wednesday night, with a cash value of $572.1 million, after no winners were selected Monday.

This is the game's sixth largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.
The Powerball jackpot last rolled Monday night, when no ticket matched the five white balls -- 23, 35, 59, 63, 68 -- and red Powerball 2.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 43 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins.
If a player wins on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1.25 billion or an immediate $572.1 million lump sum payment.
According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play.



