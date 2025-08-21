Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million ahead of Saturday drawing

(NEW YORK) -- The biggest Powerball jackpot of the year continues to grow, with an estimated prize of $700 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

The lucky winner of Saturday's drawing could choose between the full jackpot paid in annual installments over 29 years or a one-time cash payment of $316.3 million before taxes, according to Powerball.

Wednesday night's drawing marked the 36th consecutive round without a grand prize winner since a $204.5 million ticket was claimed in California on May 31. The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and Powerball 5.

While nobody matched all six numbers, Wednesday's drawing produced several other winners, according to Powerball. A Tennessee player matched five numbers and included the Power Play option, securing a $2 million prize. Two other tickets matched five numbers for $1 million each.

Additionally, 30 tickets won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball, with eight of those winners doubling their prize to $100,000 through the Power Play option.

The current jackpot towers above other 2025 prizes, though it hasn't reached the heights of 2024's staggering $1.3 billion jackpot claimed by Cheng "Charlie" Saephan in Oregon last April. The second-highest prize this year was a $526.5 million jackpot won by a California ticket holder.

Players can purchase $2 tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some states offer online purchasing options through official channels or licensed services. The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For an additional dollar, players can add the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. In select states, a separate Double Play option allows participants to enter a second drawing for up to $10 million.

