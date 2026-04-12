Police say 1 person killed and 6 injured in shooting at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey

UNION, N.J. — Police say one person was shot and killed and six others were injured in what they call a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey.

Investigators do not believe the attack at about 9 p.m. Saturday was random, according to a press release issued Sunday from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made, but the office said “there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public.”

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.

A ride share driver told WABC that he heard more than seven shots from close range as he approached the restaurant.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Sunday on social media: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured.”

She urged people with information to contact authorities investigating the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Homicide Task Force at the county prosecutor’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.