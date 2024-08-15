Police make multiple arrests tied to fatal shooting of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor: Sources

LOS ANGELES — An operation is underway Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department to make arrests in the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Wactor was shot "without provocation" around 3:25 a.m. on May 25, after he ended his shift at a bar and walked to his car, according to police.

He was confronted by three people who had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter," police said in a statement.

In a press conference Tuesday, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, urged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney George Gascón to strengthen the criminal justice system.

“It needs to start with LA. People watch you from across the country. And this is where change needs to start,” Scarlett Wactor said.

Scarlett Wactor told reporters what the loss of her son has meant to her.

“I'm beginning to sound like a broken record, but grief is my constant companion,” she said.

Earlier in August, police released new images of the three suspects accused of killing Wactor and the car they fled in.

Police asked for public assistance in identifying the three suspects.

The suspect accused of shooting Wactor has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, according to police.

The three individuals fled the scene in a black Infiniti Q50 Sedan, which police said was stolen.

In an emotional press conference in June, Wactor's family and friends pushed for arrests to be made in the case.

"I'm here because one of the best men -- if not the best man -- I've ever known, was tragically and brutally taken from this earth," Wactor's friend, Micah Parker, said at the news conference. "He was taken from his mother, his brothers, his extended family, his friends and his fans."'

Just before he was shot, Wactor had been with a female co-worker, and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.

"They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun," Wactor's friend, Colin Flynn, told ABC News. "And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away."

In a message to the culprits, Parker vowed, "We are going to find you."

"You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore," Parker said.

"To the LAPD, who are out there risking their lives every day, who are here with us today, I first want to say thank you," Parker said. "But I also implore you to please -- not rest, do not relent, until these three killers are brought to justice."

Wactor played a recurring character in "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in other TV series, including "Criminal Minds," "Siberia" and "Westworld." He was called "one of a kind" in a statement on the official Instagram account for "General Hospital."

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," the statement read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Wactor's manager said in a statement to ABC News at the time that he was "still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy."

"Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others," he said. "I am proud to say I was Johnny's manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

