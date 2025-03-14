Players Championship first: Chandler Phillips cards three eagles in a single round

Holes in one are rare. Albatrosses, too. But what's rarer than both is carding three eagles in a single round, but that's exactly what Chandler Phillips did in Thursday's opening round of The Players Championship.

It's the first time a player has ever carded three eagles in a single round at The Players, according to the PGA Tour.

Phillips eagled three of the four par 5s at TPC Sawgrass including the 611-yard ninth — his 18th hole of the day — the finish off a wild round that also included four birdies, three bogeys and a double. That put him at 4-under and in a tie for ninth.

His first eagle came on No. 16 — he started on the back nine — when he drained a 38-foot downhill breaker.

Then on his back nine, he casually chipped in for eagle at No. 2:

Grâce à ce superbe chip pour eagle, Chandler Phillips passe co-leader aux côtés de Lucas Glover !



He then put his 301-yard approach on the ninth to within four feet of the hole, giving him an almost tap in for eagle.

The 28-year-old Phillips is in his second year on the PGA Tour. Ranked 170th in the world, he's looking for his first career victory.

Jordan Spieth had two eagles in his round ... only to end up at 2-under for the day no thanks to a pair of double bogeys.