National

Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting: Jury reaches verdict in death penalty phase

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

PITTSBURGH — Convicted Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury decided Thursday.

The trial will now move forward into a final phase in which the jury will hear evidence before deciding if Bowers should be sentenced to death or to life in prison.

Bowers stormed the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, gunning down 11 congregants in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

Bowers allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Jewish people, according to a criminal complaint.

Bowers had offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table, but prosecutors turned him down.

Bowers was convicted in June on all 63 charges against him, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

At Bowers' trial, prosecutors said he moved "methodically" through the synagogue with a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and three handguns, shooting many of his victims at close range.

Defense attorney Judy Clarke admitted at trial that Bowers was the shooter, but asked the jurors to "scrutinize his intent" in the attack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!