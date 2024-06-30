National

Pistons reportedly hiring J.B. Bickerstaff, recently fired by Cavaliers, as new head coach

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The NBA coaching carousel keeps going around and around and around.

According to Yahoo Sports' Vince Goodwill the Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams as head coach.

Bickerstaff was recently fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!