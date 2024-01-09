National

Pistons' Cade Cunningham diagnosed with knee strain, will be reevaluated in 7-10 days

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 03: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons in action during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on January 03, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Pistons will have to make do without Cade Cunningham for a little bit.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cunningham has been diagnosed with a knee strain and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Cunningham, 22, left Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter with an unspecified knee injury, and was later ruled out. Once he left, there was immediate concern that Cunningham may have sustained a serious knee injury. But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he avoided a significant injury (such as an ACL tear) that would have cost him the rest of the season.

That's a relief for Cunningham, who missed all but 12 games of the 2022-23 season with a stress fracture in his left shin that required season-ending surgery.

The game Cunningham left on Sunday, a 131-114 defeat, was the Pistons' 18th straight road loss this season. Late last year, the Pistons tied the NBA record for consecutive regular season losses at 28. Overall they're 3-33, having won two games at the start of the season and one game on Dec. 30 against the Toronto Raptors to halt their losing streak.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!