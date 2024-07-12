Pirates rookie Paul Skenes announced as starting pitcher for National League at MLB All-Star Game

Paul Skenes' remarkable rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates added another memorable moment as he was named the starting pitcher for the National League for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

The 22-year-old Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game, joining Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Dave Stenhouse (1962).

WARNING: A heat wave is about to hit Texas.



Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/wjOKiloWOm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2024

This story will be updated.