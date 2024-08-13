In photos: Thousands flee Athens amid Greece's worst wildfire so far this year

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate from Athens as Greece's worst wildfire so far this year continued to burn for a third straight day through towns surrounding the country's capital. NBC News reported Tuesday morning:

At least one person has died since the fires broke out. On Monday, a woman's body was found inside a building in the town of Vrilissia, further south, according to Reuters. Others have been treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

So far, the fire has prompted several towns northeast of Athens to issue evacuation orders and transform hotels into shelters for the displaced. Officials said first responders had to carry out several rescue operations to save residents who had become trapped after refusing to leave their homes.

