Philadelphia officer who shot Eddie Irizarry in his car surrenders to police

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a man sitting in his car last month surrendered to authorities Friday morning.

It is not clear what charges Mark Dial, the officer accused of fatally shooting Eddie Irizarry Jr. on Aug. 14, faces from the incident. District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to release unedited body camera video from the incident and discuss the charges against Dial.

Originally, police had said that Irizarry was outside the car and was killed after lunging at police with a knife, but two days later the department acknowledged that he was shot while inside his car. Irizarry's family released security camera footage that showed him fatally shot by police in his car just seconds after Dial exited his cruiser.

Dial has already been suspended for 30 days and the city's police commissioner said she intended to fire the officer at the end of the suspension.

Then-Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who has since left the department, said on Aug. 23 that an administrative investigation found Dial violated department rules against "insubordination" by allegedly refusing to obey "proper orders from a superior officer." She said the administrative investigation also accuses Dial of "conduct unbecoming" an officer for "failure to cooperate in any departmental investigation."

The Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing Philadelphia police officers, said last month it was standing by Dial.

"Officer Dial has the full support of the Fraternal Order of Police and we continue to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," Dial's lawyer, Fortunato N. Perri, Jr., said in a statement last month to ABC News.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

