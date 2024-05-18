PGA Championship: Tiger Woods among those who missed the cut at Valhalla

Tiger Woods didn’t last long on Friday.

While he finished out his round, he was out of contention and ruled out for the weekend almost instantly.

Woods, after carding a pair of triple bogeys in his first four holes, ended up posting a 6-over 77 in his second round of the PGA Championship on Friday. That dropped him to 7-over on the week, which was well outside the cut line in what was yet another largely disappointing outing for Woods. It marked his 13th missed cut at a major championship, nine of which have come in the last decade.

Woods carded a triple on his second hole of the day after landing his drive in the thick rough well left of the fairway. He played down in the rough the entire way before going bunker-to-bunker before he finally finished with what ended up being his first triple bogey at the tournament in more than 1,400 holes.

"I need to play more," Woods said. "Unfortunately, I just haven't played a whole lot of tournaments, and not a whole lot of tournaments on my schedule either. Hopefully everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for [the U.S. Open at] Pinehurst."

Woods three putted for bogey on the next hole, and then recorded another triple bogey on the par-4 4th after landing in a bunker and then struggling to get out. Just like that, after only four holes, Woods had dropped to 8-over on the week.

While he had a near ace at the eighth, which helped him bounce back a little bit, and he birdied the last, it didn’t matter. Woods still finished well outside of the cut.

"I compounded the problem there at 4," Woods said. "Just kept making mistakes and things you can't do, not just in tournaments but in majors especially. And I just kept making them. I hung around for most of the day but unfortunately the damage was done early."

Other notable names who missed the cut

Several other notable names didn’t make it into the weekend, too.

Several big LIV Golf members like Phil Mickelkson and Jon Rahm. Mickelson, who needs just one more made cut to hold the all-time record at the event, finished at 4-over. Friday’s round was significantly better for him after going 3-over on Thursday, but he still made three bogeys on the day. Rahm just barely missed the cut, too, after he went 1-over on Friday to drop to even par.

Dustin Johnson rallied late in his round after spending most of the day in the black, however. Thanks to four birdies on his back nine, including one at the 18th, he will be playing this weekend.

PGA pro Michael Block, who finished T15 last year while becoming a fan favorite , ended at 7-over for the week. John Daly withdrew before Friday's round started due to a thumb injury, too, though he was 11-over at the time. It would've taken a ridiculous round for him to have made the cut if he played.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark and Padraig Harrington also were sent home early.