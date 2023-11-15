Person of interest identified in alleged bias attack on father in Brooklyn playground, sources say

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department has identified a person of interest in connection with an alleged bias attack at a Brooklyn playground last week, where a woman allegedly made anti-Islamic statements at a 40-year-old man who was with his toddler before throwing her phone and hot coffee at him, sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

The man, who is of Indian descent, claimed the suspect accused him of supporting Hamas after he went to retrieve his 18-month-old son who had wandered into the basketball courts while they were at the Edmonds Playground in Fort Greene on Nov. 7, police said.

The man and his son weren't seriously hurt during the incident, which was filmed, according to police.

The NYPD released video of the incident which they said was a "hate crime assault" along with still images. The woman is seen wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black fanny pack, and sunglasses.

Detectives have probable cause to arrest the person of interest who was identified from numerous tips to CrimeStoppers, according to sources. The person of interest lives near the playground and detectives were actively looking for her as of Tuesday evening, the sources said.

