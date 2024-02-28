National

Person of interest images released as police investigate explosive left at Alabama attorney general's office

By Luke Barr and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

FBI/ALEA

By Luke Barr and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Authorities on Wednesday released images of an unknown person of interest as they investigate an explosive device left outside the Alabama attorney general's office.

The device was detonated outside the AG's office in Montgomery at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

No injuries or damage was reported and the area was deemed safe, the agency said.

The ALEA, FBI and Alabama Attorney General’s Office are now asking the public to help them identify a person of interest who they say "may have information related to this crime," the ALEA said in a statement Wednesday.

While a motive has not been released, the incident came one day after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he wouldn't prosecute in vitro fertilization providers or families in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos should be considered children.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information online here.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!