People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 7

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7:

1:46 - 'Coping Corner' candidates from Week 6

2:26- Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

7:02 - Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris

10:35 - Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

17:30 - Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes

22:40 - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

30:25 - Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

35:13 - Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

38:43 - Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

41:53 - Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

45:42 - Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith

47:49 - Waiver Wire adds for Week 7

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts