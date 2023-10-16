Panthers' Frank Reich reportedly handing play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich will be handing over play-calling duties to Thomas Brown, the team's offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Through six games, the 0-6 Panthers rank 23rd in total yards (294.7 per game) and 23rd in total points per game (18.7).

This decision comes a week after Reich said he would lessen the responsibilities for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who went 23-for-38 for 217 yards and a touchdown during Carolina's 42-21 Week 6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has a 63.2 completion percentage with 967 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. He's averaged just 5.3 yards per pass attempt and has been sacked 16 times already.

The 37-year-old Brown, who is a first-time NFL offensive coordinator, handled the duties during OTAs and at times during training camp to much-praise from Reich.

This move was eventually going to come, it was just a matter of when as Reich mentioned in his post-hiring press conference.

"I've laughed with Thomas about it already," Reich said in February. "I said, 'I'm going to pass it off at some point.' I don't know when, but I think there will be a time and a place. And I think it'll become apparent when that is."

Brown will have plenty of time to get used to the full-time role. The Panthers are on their bye week and do not play again until October 29 against the C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans in a meeting of the top two picks from 2023 NFL Draft.