Packers pound 49ers in pivotal game for both team's playoff hopes

In a game with high stakes for each team's playoff hopes, the Green Bay Packers rolled on Sunday to an 38-10 win over the hobbled San Francisco 49ers.

With the win, the Packers improved to 8-3 to remain in full control of their path to the postseason. The 49ers dropped to 5-6 and in further peril of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

The Packers picked up the win against a 49ers team missing multiple key starters including quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder). All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and All-Pro pass rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) were also among the 49ers' inactives.

With Brandon Allen starting at quarterback for the 49ers, the Packers took early control and a 17-0 second-quarter lead as San Francisco managed to run just six offensive plays in the game's first 23:37. The 49ers put together their first successful drive of the day to cap the second quarter with a touchdown raise hopes of a rally before they received the second-half kickoff.

But Xavier McKinney snuffed out San Francisco's comeback hopes with an interception of Allen midway through the third quarter. McKinney returned the ball 48 yards to the San Francisco 26-yard line to set the Packers up in scoring position.

Three plays later, Josh Jacobs ran for his second touchdown of the day to extend the Packers' lead to 24-7. A fourth-quarter fumble by Allen on a sack allowed the Packers to extend their lead again to 31-10 on Jacobs' third touchdown of the day.

Jordan Love's touchdown pass to Malik Heath in the final five minutes punctuated the Packers blowout in front of a jubilant Lambeau Field crowd. Injuries to the 49ers or not, it added up to a decisive win for a Packers team that's been on the upswing since a 2-2 start that included a knee injury to Love that was initially feared as potentially season-ending. Instead, Love missed just two games.

Since Love's return, the Packers have gone 6-2 while producing a top-five offense. Sunday's win was a well-rounded effort as the Packers forced three turnovers and score xx points against one of the NFL's stronger defenses.

Love finished the day completing 13 of 23 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Jacobs added 106 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Green Bay's defense limited San Francisco's playmakers in an offense that struggled without Purdy under center. George Kittle was the most potent San Francisco weapon on the day with six catches for 82 yards. Deebo Samuel caught just one pass for 21 yards and had an 87-yard kickoff return to start the second half called back for a hold.

Christian McCaffrey struggled again in his third game back from a calf/Achilles injury. He tallied 68 yards from scrimmage and averaged 2.8 yards on 11 carries. His fourth-quarter fumble set up Green Bay's final touchdown.

It added up to another disappointing loss in a once-promising season that was partly derailed by McCaffrey's early injury. Now the 49ers sit at 5-6 and on the wrong side of the playoff picture with a remaining schedule that includes games against the Bills, Rams and Lions. They need a lot to go their way to sneak back into the playoff hunt.

The Packers remain behind the 10-1 Detroit Lions and 9-2 Minnesota Vikings in a loaded NFC North. But they're well ahead of an NFC wild-card pack and in prime position to make the postseason.