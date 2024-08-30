Pacers sign guard T.J. McConnell to 4-year, $45 million contract extension

The Indiana Pacers advanced to last season's NBA Eastern Conference Finals due in large part to their roster depth, getting impact play from reserves including T.J. McConnell.

McConnell, 32, was rewarded for his performance with a four-year, $45 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 10-year veteran had one season remaining on his current deal, but is now signed through the 2028-29 campaign.

Last season, McConnell averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game with 5.5 assists while shooting 41% on 3-pointers. He stepped up that production during the postseason to 11.8 points and played crucial man-to-man defense against New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the Pacers attempted to lessen the burden on Tyrese Haliburton.

TJ McConnell vs. Jalen Brunson was fun. pic.twitter.com/QmhY0ptlVt — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 9, 2024

McConnell is going into his 10th NBA season, the last five with the Pacers. He played his first four years in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona. For his career, McConnell has averaged 7.5 points and 5.1 assists per game and a 35% 3-point shooting percentage.

Securing McConnell to a long-term deal is the latest move by the Pacers to keep a strong core together. During this offseason, Indiana has also re-signed Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin, while extending Andrew Nembhard, who also emerged as a crucial backcourt player for the Pacers' postseason run.

Indiana finished sixth in the East, tied with the Orlando Magic and Sixers with a 47–35 record, and advanced to the finals of the in-season tournament. The Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks in the playoffs before getting swept by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.