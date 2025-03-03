Oscars 2025 afterparties: Stars turned up the heat in white-hot, sheer and sleek black looks

​​The Oscars are Hollywood's biggest night, but insiders know the real party starts when the telecast ends and stars slip into something more dance-friendly.

Whether it was the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Madonna’s legendary afterparty, the academy’s official post-Oscars Governors Ball, Netflix’s celebration or Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s ultra-private Gold Party, the latter two of which were held at the Chateau Marmont, it was a busy night for celebrities — and a big night for fashion.

This year a few major sartorial themes took center stage. White-hot looks reigned supreme, with Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer and Chrissy Teigen leading the charge. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner and Julia Fox made bold statements in sheer garments. Black also proved the ultimate power move, and Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning were among the A-listers in dark designs.

There were some wild cards too. Stars like Sarah Paulson, Hunter Schafer and Tracee Ellis Ross played by their own rules and served up bold looks.

From ethereal whites and daring sheer to all-black everything, these were some of the unforgettable fashion moments from the 2025 Oscars afterparties.

Classic white

Who says white is just for summer? On Oscars night, it’s a fashion statement. From sleek and sculpted to flowy and romantic, classic white stayed front and center.

Sheer boldness

Why leave anything to the imagination?

Back to black

Black is never boring. A number of stars showed that it always makes a statement — be it sleek and sophisticated or edgy and unexpected.

Rule breakers

Some stars stepped out in looks that defied expectations and kept fashion fun.